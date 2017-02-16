

CTV Kitchener





The ServiceOntario centre in Guelph will be staying open with full services after all.

The province announced Thursday that the Stone Road office and eight ServiceOntario locations earmarked for possible closure would not end up with that fate.

There had been plans to close the Guelph location last fall, replacing it with a privately-run office that would offer only health card, driver’s licence, and licence plate services.

Had that happened, Guelph residents would have had to go to Kitchener or Waterloo to access a land registry office and some other services.

The Guelph centre will remain open Monday to Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.