More than 400 of the world’s top dwarf athletes have arrived in Guelph.

For the next week, the University of Guelph is playing host to the 2017 edition of the World Dwarf Games.

Competitors from more than 20 countries will take part in 12 different sports: archery, badminton, basketball, boccia, floor hockey, kurling, powerlifting, soccer, swimming, table tennis, track and field, and volleyball.

Athletes are placed in divisions based on their age group and their classification of dwarfism.