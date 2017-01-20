Featured Guelph News Videos
Concerned uncertified workers could move in, skilled tradespeople hold protests
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, January 20, 2017 6:02PM EST
Last Updated Friday, January 20, 2017 6:48PM EST
Tradespeople concerned with proposed changes to the laws governing Ontario’s College of Trades took their message to Guelph on Friday.
Dozens of people protested outside the office of Guelph MPP Liz Sandals.
They said their biggest concern is that the province is looking to allow the Ontario Labour Relations Board to overrule the college in cases involving uncertified workers.
“It waters down the trades,” said George Couch of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 804.
“It’s going to really hurt the enforcement part of the College of Trades, and we have grave concerns about that. It’s a public safety issue as well as a worker safety issue.”
The protesters said they were concerned that the new rules could lead to unlicenced contractors doing skills trades work without having undergone the proper training.
The Guelph protest was one of four held across Ontario on Friday.
Bill 70 – the bill the trades workers are upset with – has already received royal assent, meaning nothing stands in the way of it becoming law.
With reporting by Abigail Bimman
Photos
Guelph MPP Liz Sandals speaks with people protesting Bill 70 outside her office on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
weather Change city
Advertisement
Advertisement