

CTV Kitchener





Two students at the Guelph campus of Conestoga College were arrested Tuesday after police were called to their school.

Guelph Police say a report of a fight between two students in the same class brought them to the Conestoga campus around 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Both 20-year-old men were arrested at the scene, and charged with assault with a weapon. Police did not specify what sort of weapons they allegedly used.

One of the men received minor injuries in the fight.

College officials say that neither student is welcome back on campus, and the police investigation may result in them not being allowed back at all.