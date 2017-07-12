Featured Guelph News Videos
Crash leaves section of Highway 7 closed
A single-vehicle crash closed a stretch of Highway 7 on the border of Guelph and Guelph/Eramosa. (Guelph Police)
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, July 12, 2017 4:30PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, July 12, 2017 5:50PM EDT
A section of Highway 7 on the border of Guelph and Guelph/Eramosa was closed Wednesday afternoon due to a collision.
The highway, also known in the area as Woodlawn Road, was closed between County Road 32 and Michener Road as of 4 p.m.
An SUV had left the road and hit a hydro pole, breaking the pole and causing wires to fall to the road.
The driver of the SUV, a 50-year-old man from Harriston, was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
Guelph Police said the road would likely remain closed until at least midnight so the car could be removed and the downed wires could be replaced.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.