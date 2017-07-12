

CTV Kitchener





A section of Highway 7 on the border of Guelph and Guelph/Eramosa was closed Wednesday afternoon due to a collision.

The highway, also known in the area as Woodlawn Road, was closed between County Road 32 and Michener Road as of 4 p.m.

An SUV had left the road and hit a hydro pole, breaking the pole and causing wires to fall to the road.

The driver of the SUV, a 50-year-old man from Harriston, was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Guelph Police said the road would likely remain closed until at least midnight so the car could be removed and the downed wires could be replaced.