

CTV Kitchener





A collision west of Arthur left one person with serious injuries.

That person was the driver of a car that allegedly rear-ended a pickup truck on Wellington Road 109 around 3:45 p.m. Thursday.

According to Wellington County OPP, the truck had stopped for a school bus.

The driver of the car was left trapped in the vehicle and had to be freed by emergency crews.

Wellington Road 109 was expected to remain closed between Sideroad 12 and Sideroad 15 until late Thursday night.

Police say they want to hear from anyone who witnessed the crash.