Featured Guelph News Videos
Dog, cat dead after Arthur log home burns down
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, February 10, 2017 1:12PM EST
On Friday morning, a fire destroyed a log home in Arthur, killing two pets left inside.
Fire officials said they received a call before 9 a.m. and when they arrived on scene, part of the roof was collapsed.
No one was inside the home at the time of the fire, other than a dog and cat that died as a result.
“We're going to do an investigation to see what time they did leave their home the fire had been burning for over an hour when we arrived a partial collapse. We had heavy smoke and fire upon arrival,” said Wellington North fire chief David Guilbault,
Officials said the family is extremely distraught.
The home is has been deemed a complete loss with damages estimated at around $275, 000.
The cause of the fire is not yet known, but officials say it does not appear to be suspicious.
With reporting from CTV Kitchener’s Alexandra Pinto
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.