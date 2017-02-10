

CTV Kitchener





On Friday morning, a fire destroyed a log home in Arthur, killing two pets left inside.

Fire officials said they received a call before 9 a.m. and when they arrived on scene, part of the roof was collapsed.





No one was inside the home at the time of the fire, other than a dog and cat that died as a result.

“We're going to do an investigation to see what time they did leave their home the fire had been burning for over an hour when we arrived a partial collapse. We had heavy smoke and fire upon arrival,” said Wellington North fire chief David Guilbault,

Officials said the family is extremely distraught.

The home is has been deemed a complete loss with damages estimated at around $275, 000.

The cause of the fire is not yet known, but officials say it does not appear to be suspicious.

With reporting from CTV Kitchener’s Alexandra Pinto