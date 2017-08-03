

CTV Kitchener





A Cambridge woman has lost her vehicle for one week and driver’s licence for 90 days after allegedly being stopped for speeding in Guelph.

Guelph police say the woman’s vehicle was tracked at 122 km/h Wednesday night on Victoria Road South near York Road.

The speed limit on that road is 50 km/h.

The 23-year-old woman allegedly failed a roadside breath test, and police say a second test found that the woman’s blood-alcohol content was twice the legal limit.

She has been charged with speeding, stunt driving and operating a vehicle with more than 80 milligrams of alcohol per 100 milliliters of blood.