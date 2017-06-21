

CTV Kitchener





A Guelph woman is accused of driving dangerously around a pack of cyclists in Puslinch Township.

Wellington County OPP say a collision involving the woman’s SUV and several cyclists brought their officers to Victoria Road South Sunday morning.

According to police, the woman was driving southbound on Victoria when she came up on the cyclists, who were heading in the same direction.

After travelling behind the cyclists for some time at 30 km/h, police say, the woman started to honk her vehicle’s horn.

Police say she proceeded to pulled out, pass the cyclists, cut back into their lane less than two metres ahead of the group, and stop on the roadway. Some of the cyclists veered off the road to avoid a collision, while others hit the SUV.

A 70-year-old woman is charged with dangerous driving. Police say one cyclist was treated for minor injuries.