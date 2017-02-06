

CTV Kitchener





None of the charges laid during Super Bowl Sunday RIDE checks in Guelph had anything to do with drinking and driving.

Around 6:45 p.m., a 19-year-old man was charged with stunt driving after police discovered that he had more people than seatbelts in his car – including one person in the trunk.

Guelph Police say the vehicle had made a sudden stop and quick left turn onto a side street in an attempt to avoid the RIDE check on College Avenue.

An officer was able to follow the car and pull it over.

In addition to the stunt driving charge and future court date, the driver lost his licence and his vehicle for seven days apiece.

Two hours earlier, a disqualified driving charge was laid at a checkpoint on Scottsdale Drive.

In that case, police say, a pickup truck apparently trying to avoid the checkpoint was flagged down.

Its 20-year-old driver was found not to be obeying the court order that requires him to use an interlock device to gauge his blood-alcohol level before starting a vehicle.

He too lost his vehicle for one week.

In total, 575 vehicles were stopped during Sunday’s program, with one driver being given a roadside test for alcohol.