

CTV Kitchener





One person has been charged following a collision between a tractor and a motorcycle on Tuesday.

Ontario Provincial Police said a farm tractor and a motorcycle collided on Concession 6 North around 4 p.m.

The tractor, with a wooden wagon attached to it, was travelling southbound and a motorcycle was following right behind it.

Further investigation revealed the tractor was slowing down and the motorcycle changed lanes. The tractor then made a left turn into a private driveway, cutting into the motorcycle’s pathway.

Police said the motorcycle driver lost control and was ejected. The driver of the motorcycle was transported to local hospital and was later air lifted to Hamilton hospital.

Police said the tractor operator has been charged.