

CTV Kitchener





A careless driving charge has been laid in connection with a crash which left part of Highway 7 in Guelph’s west end closed for several hours.

The crash occurred around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of the highway – which runs into Guelph as Woodlawn Road – and Governors Road.

A black SUV left the road and hit a hydro pole, breaking the pole and causing hydro wires to fall.

The 50-year-old Harriston man driving the vehicle was taken to hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

His vehicle also received an estimated $25,000 worth of damage.