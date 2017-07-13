Featured Guelph News Videos
Driver charged in connection with crash that closed Highway 7
A single-vehicle crash closed a stretch of Highway 7 on the border of Guelph and Guelph/Eramosa. (Guelph Police)
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, July 13, 2017 10:52AM EDT
A careless driving charge has been laid in connection with a crash which left part of Highway 7 in Guelph’s west end closed for several hours.
The crash occurred around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of the highway – which runs into Guelph as Woodlawn Road – and Governors Road.
A black SUV left the road and hit a hydro pole, breaking the pole and causing hydro wires to fall.
The 50-year-old Harriston man driving the vehicle was taken to hospital to be treated for minor injuries.
His vehicle also received an estimated $25,000 worth of damage.
