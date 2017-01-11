

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





One person was hospitalized Wednesday afternoon after his car flipped over in Guelph’s south end.

The collision occurred over the noon hour on Edinburgh Road, south of Stone Road near Thornberry Crescent.

It left the car upside-down on the sidewalk.

According to Guelph Police, the man driving the car was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

While the cause of the crash remains under investigation, police say weather conditions are not considered to be a factor.

The car was righted and taken away from the scene by mid-afternoon.

With reporting by Daryl Morris