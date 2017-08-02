Featured Guelph News Videos
Driver seriously hurt in single-vehicle crash

CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, August 2, 2017 11:51AM EDT
A crash south of Guelph left one person with serious injuries.
The single-vehicle crash occurred 7:30 a.m. Wednesday on Wellington Road 35, just north of Wellington Road 34 in Puslinch Township.
It involved a car which ended up in a ditch along the roadway. Its driver was taken to hospital.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.