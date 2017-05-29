Featured Guelph News Videos
Driver tracked at more than double the speed limit in Guelph
Guelph Police headquarters are pictured on Tuesday, May 12, 2015. (Brian Dunseith / CTV Kitchener)
Published Monday, May 29, 2017 12:06PM EDT
A Guelph man has lost his vehicle for one week after allegedly being caught more than doubling the speed limit.
Guelph Police say the man’s vehicle was stopped Friday afternoon on Watson Parkway.
An officer had allegedly tracked it at 108 km/h in a 50 km/h zone.
The 21-year-old driver faces charges relating to speeding and stunt driving.
