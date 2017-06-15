

CTV Kitchener





Guelph Police responded to fewer collisions in the first three months of 2017 than in the same time period one year earlier.

Data released Thursday shows that there were a total of 665 collisions on Guelph Police-patrolled roads between January and March, down from 733 in the first quarter of 2016.

The number of crashes on Highway 401 in the Guelph area also fell, from 271 to 246.

Of the non-401 crashes, police say 111 involved vehicles not staying at the scene of the collision, seven saw pedestrians get hit and two involved cyclists.

When broken down by location, the most common intersection for crashes was Edinburgh and Stone roads.

Twelve crashes happened there – three more than the second-place intersection of Imperial Road and Speedvale Avenue.

There were seven crashes between January and March at Speedvale and Woolwich Street, and six at Edinburgh and College Avenue.