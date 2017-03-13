Featured Guelph News Videos
Elora company gets $2.5M in funding from province
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, March 13, 2017 3:45PM EDT
A major expansion at an Elora manufacturer is expected to create 26 new jobs.
Provincial officials announced Monday that they will be putting $2.5 million toward a $17-million expansion at Polycorp, which has a facility on York Street West.
The expansion is expected to be complete by 2022.
Polycorp currently employs 146 people in Elora.
The company designs and manufactures rubber products that are used in the transportation and mining sectors.
