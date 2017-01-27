Featured Guelph News Videos
Expansion at Guelph Manufacturing means 31 new jobs
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, January 27, 2017 3:30PM EST
The provincial government is putting $874,800 toward an expansion at a Guelph manufacturer.
Guelph Manufacturing, formerly known as Guelph Tool, says the expansion will result in 31 new jobs at the company.
The company is spending nearly $8 million on the expansion itself.
“We are excited about expanding our capabilities and building a solid foundation that will set us up for continued growth,” Brad Ireland, the company’s vice-president of corporate development, said in a news release.
Guelph Manufacturing currently employs 523 people.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.