The provincial government is putting $874,800 toward an expansion at a Guelph manufacturer.

Guelph Manufacturing, formerly known as Guelph Tool, says the expansion will result in 31 new jobs at the company.

The company is spending nearly $8 million on the expansion itself.

“We are excited about expanding our capabilities and building a solid foundation that will set us up for continued growth,” Brad Ireland, the company’s vice-president of corporate development, said in a news release.

Guelph Manufacturing currently employs 523 people.