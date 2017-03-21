Featured Guelph News Videos
Factory evacuated as fire breaks out on roof
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, March 21, 2017 10:05AM EDT
Firefighters from five stations were called to a north Guelph manufacturing facility Tuesday morning.
The fire was reported shortly before 1 a.m. at the Massey Road facility belonging to Linex Manufacturing, a division of Linamar.
When crews arrived, they found that an HVAC unit on the building’s roof was on fire, while a significant amount of smoke permeated the building.
The factory was evacuated as the fire was brought under control.
No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.