

CTV Kitchener





Firefighters from five stations were called to a north Guelph manufacturing facility Tuesday morning.

The fire was reported shortly before 1 a.m. at the Massey Road facility belonging to Linex Manufacturing, a division of Linamar.

When crews arrived, they found that an HVAC unit on the building’s roof was on fire, while a significant amount of smoke permeated the building.

The factory was evacuated as the fire was brought under control.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.