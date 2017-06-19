

CTV Kitchener





A hiker was airlifted away from Irvine Creek in Elora Monday evening after suffering a serious head injury in a fall.

Officials with Centre Wellington Fire and Rescue say the man, who is believed to be in his early 20s, was hiking in the area – which is near the Elora Gorge – with two friends.

He fell shortly after 5 p.m. A large number of emergency crews were called to the scene, because of both the severity of the man’s injuries and the difficulty of getting to him.

After paramedics treated the man at the scene, they loaded him into an air ambulance and took him to Hamilton General Hospital.