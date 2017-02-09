

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





A truck show billed as the largest in North America is no more.

Organizers of the Fergus Truck Show say the 2016 version of the summertime festival will go down in the books as its final edition.

The show began in 1986. It was envisioned as a one-time fundraiser, but its popularity meant that it instead became an annual event.

At its peak, it featured more than 800 trucks and was staged by more than 1,000 volunteers – many of whom came from local service clubs and community groups, which in turn received a share of the show’s proceeds.

Festival organizers say there are a number of factors behind the decision, including increasing costs and dwindling membership on its board of directors.

“It’s ran its course, and there’s memories forever,” former festival president Wayne Billings said Thursday.

Those sentiments were echoed by Brian Detzler, the managing director of community services for Centre Wellington Township – which knew that every summer, the Fergus Truck Show would provide the local economy with a big boost.

“Even though it no longer exists, it’s something that people will talk about for a long time,” he said.

“It’s had a great run, and people should be very proud of the legacy they’re leaving.”

With reporting by Marc Venema