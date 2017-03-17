

CTV Kitchener





A vehicle that was driving through the Drayton area was unexpectedly hit by two shots from a hunter.

The man who fired those shots was in court this week, where he pleaded guilty to two hunting-related offences.

According to Ontario’s Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry, the man was hunting in Mapleton Township last October when he spotted a pheasant flying near a road.

His shots missed the pheasant, but hit the passing vehicle. While the vehicle received significant damage, neither of the people inside of it were injured.

The man, a Mississauga resident, was fined $3,000 for firing his weapon without reasonable consideration for other people and $500 for firing it across a road, both of which are illegal in Ontario.

He was also handed a six-month suspension of his hunting licence and ordered to take a hunter education course before getting his licence back.