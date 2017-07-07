Featured Guelph News Videos
Fire at vacant home in Erin considered suspicious
(Terry Kelly / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, July 7, 2017 5:01PM EDT
A fire in the Town of Erin is being treated as suspicious.
The fire brought firefighters and police officers to a home on Sideroad 10, about 10 kilometres south of the Erin town centre, around 12:30 p.m. Friday.
Smoke was seen coming from the home, which had been abandoned.opp m
The fire was extinguished. A damage estimate has not been compiled.
Wellington County OPP say they want to hear from anyone with information about how the fire began.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.