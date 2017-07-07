

CTV Kitchener





A fire in the Town of Erin is being treated as suspicious.

The fire brought firefighters and police officers to a home on Sideroad 10, about 10 kilometres south of the Erin town centre, around 12:30 p.m. Friday.

Smoke was seen coming from the home, which had been abandoned.opp m

The fire was extinguished. A damage estimate has not been compiled.

Wellington County OPP say they want to hear from anyone with information about how the fire began.