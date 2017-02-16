Featured Guelph News Videos
Fire guts business in Wellington County
Local business suffers major loss in overnight fire Photo courtesy of Brad Patton, Centre Wellington Fire Chief
Warren Letson, CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, February 16, 2017 8:08AM EST
Last Updated Thursday, February 16, 2017 9:39AM EST
A truck repair business north of Fergus was destroyed by fire overnight.
Fire crews from Fergus, Elora and Arthur responded just before midnight to Frey’s Trucks on 3rd Line, west of Belwood Lake.
The garage was gutted by the fire.
An estimate of the damage incurred has not been established.
