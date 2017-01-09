

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





A building near the community of Crewsons Corners, northeast of Rockwood, caught fire Monday morning.

Firefighters from Rockwood and Puslinch were called to the building – which is located on the 7th Line, west of Highway 7 in Guelph/Eramosa – shortly after 9:30 a.m.

Multiple Well County depts working a mixed commercial / residential structure fire @CWFireChief @WellyAdvertiser pic.twitter.com/TjTG5B7jzb — Jonathan Karn (@karnwt1) January 9, 2017

Pictures taken at the scene showed thick smoke coming from the building, with flames shooting out a portion of the roof.

Fire officials say the building is used for both commercial and residential purposes.

Details on the cause and extent of the fire were not immediately available.

No injuries were reported.

Highway 7 was closed in the area until about 1:30 p.m.