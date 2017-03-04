

Marta Czurylowicz, CTV Kitchener





Since Friday morning, a group of six firefighters has been camping out on the rooftop at Stone Road Mall in Guelph to raise money for Muscular Dystrophy Canada.

“It’s only one weekend out of our lives and the difference that we make with the money we earn is huge for the charities we work for,” said firefighter Dave Cutten.

Temperatures are expected to feel like -21 degrees with the wind chill Saturday night.

“It felt like -20 last night. As far as the sleeping is concerned, it was a pretty rough night,” said Matt Gervais, a Guelph firefighter.” This something we are dealing with. We battling the elements for a weekend, the people we are supporting are battling what they have or what they have dealt with their entire life.”

Muscular Dystrophy Canada said all the money raised will go towards people dealing with neuromuscular disorders. It will help them with mobility aids, services and will also help fund research.

The goal this year is to fill the boots and raise over $12,000.

- With reporting from CTV Kitchener’s Nadia Matos