

CTV Kitchener





Should Guelph Hydro expand its operations, or stick with the status quo? Should it look to merge with another hydro company, or continue to try and go it alone?

Those are some of the questions being pondered this week as the utility holds two open houses.

The utility, which provides power to Guelph and Rockwood, is owned by a subsidiary of the City of Guelph.

No decisions have been made about its future, but the open houses are being held to gauge public opinion about options that range from no change at all to an outright sale of the company.

Hydro mergers have been an increasing trend in Ontario in recent years, following a 2012 recommendation that the province’s 73 hydro utilities consolidate into as few as eight.

Locally, Brant County Power was sold to Cambridge and North Dumfries Hydro, which has since renamed itself Energy+, for a little more than $40 million in 2014.

Hydro One also gobbled up two southern Ontario utilities in 2013 – Norfolk Power Distribution for $93 million and Haldimand County Hydro for $62 million.

The open houses take place Monday from 6:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. at the Rockmosa Community Centre, and Tuesday from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Guelph City Hall.

The city has set up a website with more information about its review of Guelph Hydro’s operations.