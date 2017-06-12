

CTV Kitchener





One of the most popular swimming spots in Wellington County may seem a little bit less crowded this summer.

The Grand River Conservation Authority announced Monday that the Elora Quarry will be subject to a maximum daily capacity of 1,300 visitors.

Should people show up at the quarry after 1,300 people have already been let in on any given day, they will be told to try other nearby parks like the Elora Gorge, Belwood Lake or Guelph Lake.

The GRCA says the move will increase public safety and decrease humans’ environmental impact on the area.

“Overcrowding of this popular summer swimming location has begun to put significant pressure on the local environment around the park,” the organization said in a news release.

The park is open through Labour Day, with weekday hours of 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and weekend hours of 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Alcohol and dogs are not allowed inside.