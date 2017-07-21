Featured Guelph News Videos
GRCA issues warning about water at Conestogo Lake
Families enjoy nice weather at Conestogo Lake on Saturday, June 21, 2014. (Phil Molto / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, July 21, 2017 4:09PM EDT
People are being urged to stay out of Conestogo Lake and not use its water because of the potential presence of blue-green algae.
The Grand River Conservation Authority says samples taken from the lake show the possibility that the algae is present.
Blue-green algae can contain microcystin, a toxin which can make people and animals sick.
According to the GRCA, the lake should not be used for swimming until the situation is cleared up. Additionally, water from the lake should not be consumed and fish caught in the lake should not be eaten.
The lake is safe for boating, although the GRCA recommends that boaters avoid touching any algae directly.
The algae blooms were first noticed earlier this week. Separate blooms of blue-green algae were detected at Conestogo Lake last summer.
Microcystin typically breaks down within one week.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.