

Warren Letson, CTV Kitchener





A Guelph man is facing several charges after being found inside a building owned by Wellington County.

Around 5:15 a.m. Tuesday, a Wellington County employee received an alarm notification at one of the county’s properties. When the man arrived at the Woolwich Street property, he began an inspection of the building. He came across a man who had pried open a door to gain access. He was carrying a number of laptop computers.

The suspect attempted to leave, but was cornered by the staff member in another hallway.

Police were called, and they took the man into custody without incident.

While Guelph police were processing the suspect, it was discovered that the man was identified as a suspect in another case. An investigation had identified the same man responsible for a theft from a Willow Road store on March 7, 2017.

A 43-year-old Guelph man has been charged with theft, break and enter, mischief under $5,000 and other charges.