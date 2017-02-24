

Four people from Guelph and one person from Cambridge are a combined $500,000 richer.

The group won half a million dollars in the Feb. 10 Lotto Max draw.

Thi Cao, Cong Huynh, Maribel Maruquin, Danh Nguyen and Chung Vu have been playing Lotto Max together for two years.

They bought the winning ticket at the Esso station on Dundas Street in Cambridge, then took it back there after the draw to check if they were winners.

“The words ‘Big Winner’ appeared on the screen and I was stunned,” Chung said in a news release.

As a Cambridge resident, Vu is the only member of the group who does not live in Guelph.

The coworkers plan to share their winnings with their families, with some of them also planning to travel.

Huynh’s share of the pot will go toward his first trip to his home country of Vietnam in several years.