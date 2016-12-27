

Guelph is doing something different for Hanukkah this year.

For the first time ever a nine-foot menorah has been set up at City Hall.

Mayor Cam Guthrie lit four candles on Tuesday night to mark the fourth day of celebrations.

Hanukkah commemorates the Jews’ victory over the Syrian Greek army more than 20 centuries ago.

Most of the oil used to light the menorah at the Jewish temple was destroy in battle but there was just enough to light the candles for one day. However after the Jews won, the menorah burned for eight days.

Jews continue to mark this miracle by adding one candle to the menorah each night for eight days.

Guelph’s Hanukkah celebration also included food, a bubble show and music.

-- With files from Carina Sledz