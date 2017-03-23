

Warren Letson, CTV Kitchener





A month-long investigation by Guelph police resulted in four arrests Wednesday.

The drug unit of Guelph police launched an investigation in February into trafficking cocaine into the city. Officers conducting surveillance on a man observed drugs being brought into Guelph, and the man meeting several known drug users.

A search warrant was executed at a Woolwich Street address Wednesday. Police seized drugs, including cocaine, cash and ammunition. Four people were taken into custody and are facing charges.

A 21-year-old Brampton man is facing a number of drug related charges, including possession for the purpose of trafficking.

An 18-year-old Brampton man is also facing trafficking and possession charges.

A 27-yer-old Guelph woman was charged with possession and trafficking.

A Brampton youth, known to police, was also taken into custody, and released to Peel Regional police.