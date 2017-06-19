

CTV Kitchener





A Guelph man is facing charges after allegedly biking into a police cruiser while intoxicated.

Guelph Police say the collision occurred around 3 a.m. Saturday, on Waterloo Avenue.

According to police, the man was seen swerving his bicycle on the roadway while riding eastward, before hitting the cruiser and falling off his bike.

He was not injured. A taillight on the cruiser was broken.

The 35-year-old man was arrested for public intoxication, and now faces charges of careless driving, drug possession, riding a bike at night without a light and failing to identify himself to police.