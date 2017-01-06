

CTV Kitchener





A 69-year-old Guelph man is accused of criminal offences including making child pornography.

Guelph Police say the man was arrested Thursday, after police executed a search warrant at what they call “a single family dwelling in the central west portion of Guelph.”

Computers, hard drives and camera equipment were seized from the home, police say.

In addition to making child pornography, the man is charged with sexual exploitation.