Featured Guelph News Videos
Guelph man charged with child luring, other sex offences
(Phil Molto / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, July 21, 2017 10:30AM EDT
A Guelph man is facing several charges relating to alleged sex offences involving children.
Guelph Police say the 37-year-old man was arrested Thursday following an investigation.
He faces charges of child luring, invitation to sexual touching and making sexually explicit material available to a child.
The man was released from custody with what police describe as strict conditions.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.