Guelph man charged with sexual assault, sexual interference
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, March 8, 2017 12:24PM EST
A Guelph man has been arrested in connection with sexual offences allegedly perpetrated against children.
Guelph Police say the 64-year-old man was arrested last week on charges of sexual assault and sexual interference.
The investigation into the man began in late January.
Police did not say where or when the offences are alleged to have occurred, but did say that the man has lived elsewhere in Ontario in the past.
