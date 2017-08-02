

Nine more charges have been laid against a Guelph man over allegations of sexual misconduct involving children.

Leigh Taylor was arrested Tuesday in connection with the charges.

Unlike his previous arrests in March and June, these charges related to historical incidents alleged to have occurred outside Guelph – specifically, in Windsor.

Windsor police say Taylor has been charged with five counts of gross indecency, three counts of indecent assault and one count of sexual assault.

According to police, the charges are based on alleged incidents involving boys aged 11 to 14 between 1974 and 1984.

He was already facing six charges of sexual assault, six of sexual interference, three of exposure to a person under the age of 16 and three of public indecency.

Police say they want to hear from any potential victims of Taylor who have yet to come forward.

Taylor was a member of the Windsor Police service from 1972 through 1979. Police say he also worked as a truancy officer, coached minor baseball teams and was a foster parent in the community.