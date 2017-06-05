

CTV Kitchener





A routine stop of an alleged speeder led a police officer to a surprising discovery about the driver.

It happened Friday afternoon, on Victoria Road in Guelph.

After pulling over the driver, police say, the officer realized that the 44-year-old man was wanted on an outstanding warrant.

The warrant related to two counts of failure to appear in court – dating back to 1995 and 1996 – as well as causing a disturbance.