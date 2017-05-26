Featured Guelph News Videos
Guelph man wins cash-for-life jackpot, opts for $500,000 lump sum
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, May 26, 2017 2:35PM EDT
Faced with two distinct choices, a Guelph man decided to become half a million dollars richer.
William Martin matched five numbers on a new lottery game called Daily Grand.
Had the 73 year old matched the bonus number too, he would have received the game’s top prize -- $1,000 a day for the rest of his life.
As it was, he had won $25,000 for life – or, if he preferred, $500,000 all at once. He opted for the latter.
He plans to use some of his winnings to take his wife on a trip through the Rocky Mountains, and share some with his family.
