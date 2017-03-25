

After trying out internet voting in the last municipal election, the City of Guelph may make even more use of it in 2018.

In 2014, Guelph residents were able to vote online at any time during the 18-day advance voting period.

Nearly 12,800 people chose to vote that way – representing about 33 per cent of all ballots cast in the city for that election.

The city also saw a significant increase in voter turnout that year, as 43 per cent of eligible voters chose to vote – an increase of 11 per cent over 2010.

For the next election, city staff want online voting to be expanded to include voting day itself. Citizens who don’t want to vote via the internet would still be able to go to polling stations as normal.

Another change being recommended for 2018 is for computerized voting machines to be brought to advance voting locations, with an eye to potentially introducing them on voting day in the future. Paper ballots would also be available for electors who would rather vote that way.

City councillors will debate the issue on April 3. Decisions must be made by May 1 in order for them to take effect for the 2018 election.