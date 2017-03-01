

CTV Kitchener





An officer with the Guelph Police Service is accused of misconduct.

Police said Tuesday that the officer, a constable with 16 years of service, has been charged with one count of discreditable conduct under the Police Services Act.

Details on the allegation and the identity of the officer were not provided.

Discreditable conduct is a wide-ranging offence which can cover behaviours ranging from racial or sexual discrimination to using profanity.