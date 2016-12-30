

CTV Kitchener





A Guelph Police officer is accused of assaulting a citizen while they were in police custody.

Guelph Police announced Friday afternoon that Const. Corey McArthur is charged with the criminal offence of assault causing bodily harm.

According to police, the charge related to a Sept. 19 incident in which a member of the public was taken into police custody.

Another police agency was brought in to handle the criminal investigation into the case while Guelph Police also did their own internal investigation.

Once the internal investigation began, McArthur was placed on administrative duties.

McArthur has been an officer with the Guelph Police service for 15 years.

He previously faced assault charges in connection with on-duty incidents in 2009 and 2013. The 2013 charge was withdrawn, while the 2009 charge resulted in an absolute discharge.