Guelph police say unfit vehicle pulled over with wrong plates
(Phil Molto / CTV Kitchener)
Warren Letson, CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, February 27, 2017 9:12AM EST
Last Updated Monday, February 27, 2017 9:13AM EST
A man is facing a number of charges after being pulled over in the north end of Guelph.
A Guelph Police officer conducted a traffic stop on Raspberry Lane Sunday evening.
As the officer collected details, it was discovered that the license plate was registered to a different vehicle. As well, the validation sticker on the plate had been reported stolen. The vehicle was on the system as being deemed unfit to be on the road.
A 31-year-old Guelph man has been charged with possession of stolen property, and a number of Highway Traffic Act violations. He is scheduled to appear in court in April.
