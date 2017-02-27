

Warren Letson, CTV Kitchener





A man is facing a number of charges after being pulled over in the north end of Guelph.

A Guelph Police officer conducted a traffic stop on Raspberry Lane Sunday evening.

As the officer collected details, it was discovered that the license plate was registered to a different vehicle. As well, the validation sticker on the plate had been reported stolen. The vehicle was on the system as being deemed unfit to be on the road.

A 31-year-old Guelph man has been charged with possession of stolen property, and a number of Highway Traffic Act violations. He is scheduled to appear in court in April.