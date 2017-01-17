

Police in Guelph are looking for the public’s help in tracking down a 37-year-old man wanted on numerous charges.

Giacomo “James” Belcastro is wanted on seven outstanding warrants, including drug, theft, and breach of probation charges.

Police say he's believed to be somewhere in the region.

However, if a member of the public does spot Belcastro, police warn he is not to be approached.

The Guelph Police Service can be reached at 519-824-1212 and anonymous tips can be left at CRIME STOPPERS at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).