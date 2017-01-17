Featured Guelph News Videos
Guelph police seek public’s help finding wanted man
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, January 17, 2017 12:10PM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, January 17, 2017 1:38PM EST
Police in Guelph are looking for the public’s help in tracking down a 37-year-old man wanted on numerous charges.
Giacomo “James” Belcastro is wanted on seven outstanding warrants, including drug, theft, and breach of probation charges.
Police say he's believed to be somewhere in the region.
However, if a member of the public does spot Belcastro, police warn he is not to be approached.
The Guelph Police Service can be reached at 519-824-1212 and anonymous tips can be left at CRIME STOPPERS at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
Photos
Giacomo “James” Belcastro
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
weather Change city
Advertisement
Advertisement