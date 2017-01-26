Featured Guelph News Videos
Guelph student sent to Hamilton hospital after high school assault
Warren Letson, CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, January 26, 2017 8:51AM EST
Last Updated Thursday, January 26, 2017 9:04AM EST
Two Guelph students are facing charges following an assault at a Guelph high school Wednesday.
Police and emergency medical staff responded Wednesday afternoon for a male student in need of medical care. It became clear that the injuries the male had sustained had been inflicted by two fellow students.
The victim was transported to Guelph General Hospital, and later sent to McMaster University Medical Centre to be treated for a head injury.
Two students have been charged with aggravated assault. All three involved in the incident are teens, so no names will be released.
