

Hayden Phillips, CTV Kitchener





A Guelph woman found a man in her car at 1:30 a.m. after the family dog began barking.

Police say that after the woman was awoken by the dog she went downstairs and noticed that the front door was open and her purse was gone.

When the woman went outside she could hear her car running, when she looked to her car she saw a man with a slim build wearing a dark hoodie inside.

The male ran away on foot as soon as he was seen.

Police cordoned off the area around the Willow Road home and used K9 to try and search for the suspect but he was not located.

If anyone has any information about the incident police ask you to contact them or Crime Stoppers.