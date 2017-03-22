

Warren Letson, CTV Kitchener





A man is facing several charges after a pedestrian was struck in Guelph Tuesday evening.

Guelph Police were called to the intersection of Woodlawn Road and Edinburgh Road shortly after 6:00 p.m. Tuesday. A 65-year-old woman was crossing Woodlawn Road when a Subaru station wagon went through the intersection on a red light. The woman was struck, injuring her leg. She was transported to hospital.

The investigation into the crash revealed that the 37-year-old man driving the Subaru was under the influence. The Chelmsford man was charged with operation of a motor vehicle over 80 mgs, failing to stop at a red light, and driving without insurance. He is expected to appear in court in April.