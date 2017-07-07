

Police say they’ve secured a gun that was left near some baseball diamonds in a rural part of Wellington County.

It’s not clear how long the gun had been in the area of the Ponsonby Ball Diamonds, which are located near the community of Ponsonby, north of Guelph.

Its existence was revealed publicly late Thursday night, when a person tweeted that they had found the gun in a ditch near the diamonds.

Rode my horse on the road tonight and she almost stepped on a gun thrown in the ditch. Across from ponsonby ball diamond @CentrWellington — Megan Allore (@Megan_Allore) July 7, 2017

Wellington County OPP officers visited the area Friday morning and found the gun. They say they’re trying to track down its owner.

They also say anyone who encounters a public safety concern should call 911 instead of simply posting about it on social media.