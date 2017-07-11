Featured Guelph News Videos
Haverty sentenced to 9 years for shooting of neighbour
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, July 11, 2017 11:24AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, July 11, 2017 11:47AM EDT
On Monday morning, Sean Haverty was sentenced in the shooting death of Chris Schweitzer.
A judge handed down a nine-year term for manslaughter and three of those years will be credited for time already served, meaning a six-year sentence.
Schweitzer’s family sat in the courtroom and his sister could not listen anymore when she got up and said something to the effect of: ‘I hope you're all lucky enough to have him live beside you when he gets out.’
The family said they are very worried about Haverty getting out in a short amount of time.
The Crown had initially asked for a 12-year sentence while the defence asked for five.
Haverty was convicted of manslaughter and he also pleaded guilty to two weapons charges. One of those charges was staid and the judge gave him three years for the other to be served concurrently.
With reporting from CTV Kitchener's Abigail Bimman
